Why Turning Point's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.
Wells Fargo has maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $62 to $76 per share.
Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in designing and developing molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address limitations of existing therapies.
Turning Point Therapeutics shares were up 8.08% at $56.99 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $67.54 and a 52-week low of $29.47.
Latest Ratings for TPTX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
|May 2020
|SVB Leerink
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2020
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
