Why Turning Point's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo has maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $62 to $76 per share.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in designing and developing molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address limitations of existing therapies.

Turning Point Therapeutics shares were up 8.08% at $56.99 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $67.54 and a 52-week low of $29.47.

