Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Coty's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 13, 2020 3:15pm   Comments
Share:

Coty (NYSE: COTY) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, after Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.

The company reported a first-quarter earnings and sales miss on Monday.

Coty was founded in 1904 by François Coty which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes fragrances, cosmetics, skin care, nail care, and both professional and retail hair care products.

Coty shares were trading down 14.67% at $3.70 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.14 and a 52-week low of $3.02.

Related Links:

Coty Acquires $600M Majority Stake In Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Company

Coty Trades Higher On Q4 Sales Beat

Latest Ratings for COTY

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Exane BNP ParibasDowngradesOutperformNeutral
May 2020StifelMaintainsHold
May 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for COTY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COTY)

Coty: Q3 Earnings Insights
32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2020
5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Terrascend Appoints Keith Stauffer As CFO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingDowngrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DHICFRAUpgrades55.0
KBHCFRAMaintains33.0
SRCFRAMaintains77.0
TUFNDA DavidsonMaintains11.0
DTDA DavidsonMaintains40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com