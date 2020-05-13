Why Coty's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Coty (NYSE: COTY) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, after Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.
The company reported a first-quarter earnings and sales miss on Monday.
Coty was founded in 1904 by François Coty which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes fragrances, cosmetics, skin care, nail care, and both professional and retail hair care products.
Coty shares were trading down 14.67% at $3.70 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.14 and a 52-week low of $3.02.
Latest Ratings for COTY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|Exane BNP Paribas
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|May 2020
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Hold
|May 2020
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
