50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) shares jumped 117% to $4.7799 following Q2 results. Sifco Industries posted Q2 earnings of $0.57 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.43 per share.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) gained 36.1% to $5.62 after the company disclosed that it has received Malta gaming license.
- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares climbed 34.8% to $12.65 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) gained 31.7% to $4.03 after the company reported three scientific presentations on potential HIV and HBV cures.
- United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) climbed 30.7% to $20.27 after the company reported strong preliminary Q3 results. Wells Fargo upgraded United Natural Foods from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) rose 30.5% to $26.75 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) gained 29.5% to $10.00. Forward Pharma reported that the European Patent Office Technical Board of Appeal has rescheduled oral hearing of appeal against EPS2801355 to February 2, 2021.
- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) gained 27.8% to $34.65 after surging 33% on Tuesday.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) shares rose 26.8% to $18.90 after the company reported Q1 results.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) jumped 24.6% to $3.19.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) surged 24.5% to $0.7760 after the company reported an amended licensing deal with Gossamer Bio on its inflammatory bowel disease product candidate GB004.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 23.5% to $5.04.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) rose 18.1% to $4.17 after reporting strong quarterly earnings.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) rose 18.1% to $0.2348 after the company is reportedly to be in talks for $450 million loan as it eyes Friday bankruptcy filing.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) climbed 17.8% to $13.41 after the company reported successful completion of $90 million capital raise via private placement of 43 million shares at A$3.20 per share.
- PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGTI) rose 16.5% to $11.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) gained 16.1% to $3.7501
- XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) climbed 16.6% to $29.00 after the company reported Q1 results.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) rose 11.5% to $26.16. Jefferies initiated coverage on WW International with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $32.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) rose 11.3% to $22.20.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) surged 9.9% to $91.91. Bitdefender and SYNNEX reported a distribution agreement. SYNNEX said it sees Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.00 to $1.00 per share.
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares gained 8.7% to $0.85 after the company reported Q3 results. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also approved Isoray's application for billing codes for the intraoperative use of Cesium-131.
- Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) rose 7.6% to $57.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) shares dipped 29.5% to $17.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and withdrew its FY20 guidance.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 22.3% to $0.2252 following Q1 results. KemPharm posted a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) fell 21.1% to $16.10 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 earnings and sales results. The company reported a larger net loss year-over-year and issued guidance slightly below estimates. Various analysts also lowered their price target on the stock.
- Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) shares fell 20.4% to $4.6150 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance on the low-end of analyst estimates.
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) dropped 19.8% to $3.9001 after declining 16% on Tuesday.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) fell 19.6% to $0.5811 after jumping over 32% on Tuesday.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) dipped 18.3% to $2.10. Container Store said it projects a 5% decline in its Q4 sales.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) dropped 17% to $4.5550.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) fell 16.7% to $0.2667. Akorn shares jumped 26% on Tuesday following Q1 results.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) tumbled 16% to $2.48 after reporting weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) dipped 15.5% to $3.38 following Q1 results.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) fell 15.2% to $3.18 after the company reported a 1.84 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) fell 15% to $4.4469 after reporting Q1 results.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) dropped 14.9% to $4.44 following Q1 results. Neonode reported a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) fell 14.7% to $2.525.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) dipped 14.6% to $3.3301.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 14.5% to $2.30. Eastman Kodak posted a Q1 net loss of $111 million.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares dropped 14.2% to $10.00.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) fell 13.9% to $2.1699.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) dipped 13.6% to $8.16. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Airlines from Outperform to Market Perform.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) dropped 13.5% to $10.01.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) fell 13.5% to $9.55.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) shares declined 13.2% to $2.67. Capstone Turbine signed a 1.17 MW FPP long-term service contract renewal for critical data center in Connecticut.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 10% to $0.8282 after surging around 10% on Tuesday.
- Oxford Lane Capital Corp.(NASDAQ: OXLC) fell 7.5% to $2.7428.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) fell 7.1% to $205.02 after the company announced plans for a public offering of its common stock.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 6.9% to $4.77.
