Apple Plans To Bring Employees Back To Office Even As Tech Peers Hold Off

Moving away from the stances of some of its tech peers, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is planning to get some of its employees back to its offices in a staggered manner over the next few months, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plan.

Apple's Reopening Plans

In the first phase, some of the employees of the tech giant who haven't been able to remote work have begun trooping into its offices in some regions of the world, the report said.

In late May to early June, this could be expanded to other locations as well, Bloomberg said.

Apple is also planning a second phase of returning to the office in July contingent on the relaxation of restrictions.

Other Tech Giants Have Different Ideas

Most other high-profile tech names don't seem to be in a hurry to bring employees back to their premises.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has expressed its willingness to let people work from home permanently.

Twitter could quickly respond to the pandemic and allow people work from home due to the company's emphasis on decentralization and distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere, a company spokesperson said in a blog.

"So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen," she said.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have also decided to allow employees to work from home until the end of 2020.

Facebook suggested its offices will open in early July, while Google has communicated that employees whose physical presence are needed in office could begin coming in either June or July, with the utmost precaution and safety measures.

