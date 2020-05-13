Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2020 11:07am   Comments
Wednesday's morning session saw 81 companies set new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Tecogen (NASDAQ: TGEN).
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL)'s stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 13.74% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Eastern Co (NASDAQ: EML) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.06% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stock moved down 3.79% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.00 to open trading.
  • General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares set a new yearly low of $5.70 this morning. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.48% over the rest of the day.
  • Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.87 today morning. The stock traded down 0.57% over the session.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE: BSBR) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.90 today morning. The stock traded down 1.12% over the session.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares set a new yearly low of $24.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
  • Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) stock hit a yearly low of $75.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.8% for the day.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.54 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.51% over the rest of the day.
  • Loews (NYSE: L) stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.
  • Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS) stock moved down 1.46% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $156.31 to open trading.
  • Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) stock moved down 2.82% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.96 to open trading.
  • Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) stock hit $26.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.09% over the course of the day.
  • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.05% on the session.
  • AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) shares were down 2.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $38.66.
  • Brink's (NYSE: BCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $34.95 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.02% on the day.
  • Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) shares moved down 3.08% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.82 to begin trading.
  • Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.70 today morning. The stock traded down 5.52% over the session.
  • CenterState Bank (NASDAQ: CSFL) shares were down 4.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.98.
  • Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.33 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.89%.
  • South State (NASDAQ: SSB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $43.43 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.
  • Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.16 today morning. The stock traded down 4.58% over the session.
  • Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) stock hit $9.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.28% over the course of the day.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE: GNW) shares were up 0.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.83.
  • First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.12 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.27% over the rest of the day.
  • Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $18.65, and later moved down 4.05% over the session.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.78 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
  • Matson (NYSE: MATX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $25.39, and later moved down 3.15% over the session.
  • Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.
  • Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) shares moved down 4.0% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.36 to begin trading.
  • Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.
  • State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $18.75, and later moved down 2.66% over the session.
  • Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) stock moved down 6.3% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.00 to open trading.
  • S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.73% over the rest of the day.
  • TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.58 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.05%.
  • Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) stock hit a yearly low of $12.12 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.
  • Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $56.98 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.58% over the rest of the day.
  • First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.90 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.88% over the rest of the day.
  • Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) shares set a new yearly low of $9.92 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% on the session.
  • Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) stock moved down 1.59% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.53 to open trading.
  • Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.34, and later moved down 6.77% over the session.
  • Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.68 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.35%.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ: UFCS) stock hit $24.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.37% over the course of the day.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE: HY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $32.36 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.74% on the day.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.02 today morning. The stock traded down 2.74% over the session.
  • Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $47.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.51% on the day.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.84% over the rest of the day.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMTB) shares fell to $10.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.49%.
  • Aegion (NASDAQ: AEGN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.40. Shares then traded down 2.35%.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) shares hit a yearly low of $7.84 today morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.07 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.66% over the rest of the day.
  • MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) stock hit a yearly low of $8.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.
  • Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares were down 8.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.14.
  • Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $19.49. Shares then traded down 0.69%.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.32, and later moved down 0.73% over the session.
  • Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) shares moved down 1.56% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.15 to begin trading.
  • CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.44 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.09%.
  • Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday.
  • CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.59% for the day.
  • Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) shares hit a yearly low of $4.00 today morning. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
  • RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.30 to begin trading.
  • Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.
  • Team (NYSE: TISI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.18 today morning. The stock traded down 5.81% over the session.
  • Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ: FDBC) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.99 today morning.
  • OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.79. Shares then traded down 3.61%.
  • Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.09 today morning. The stock traded down 3.81% over the session.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.03% for the day.
  • Graham (NYSE: GHM) shares moved down 0.92% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.65 to begin trading.
  • Eastern Co (NASDAQ: EML) shares set a new yearly low of $16.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.9% over the rest of the day.
  • Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.76, and  moved down 5.85% over the session.
  • Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) shares fell to $2.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low.
  • Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.54% on the day.
  • HMN Finl (NASDAQ: HMNF) stock hit a yearly low of $14.47 this morning.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock moved down 13.74% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.41 to open trading.
  • Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) shares were down 0.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.71.
  • Amcon Distributing (AMEX: DIT) stock hit $59.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.8% over the course of the day.
  • Hudson Capital (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares fell to $0.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.87%.
  • Tecogen (NASDAQ: TGEN) shares were down 7.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.78.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

