Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 81 companies set new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) 's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 13.74% to reach a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stock moved down 3.79% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.00 to open trading.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.44 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.09%. Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.00 today morning. The stock was down 1.47% on the session. RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.30 to begin trading.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.18 today morning. The stock traded down 5.81% over the session. Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ: FDBC) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.99 today morning.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.76, and moved down 5.85% over the session. Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) shares fell to $2.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.54% on the day. HMN Finl (NASDAQ: HMNF) stock hit a yearly low of $14.47 this morning.

