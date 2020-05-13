Why Thermo Fisher's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company announced it plans to develop a coronavirus antibodies test in collaboration with WuXi and Mayo Clinic.

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents.

Thermo Fisher Scientific shares were trading up 2% at $338.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.96 and a 52-week low of $18.65.

