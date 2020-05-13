Market Overview

30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares rose 56.3% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also approved Isoray's application for billing codes for the intraoperative use of Cesium-131.
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) rose 46% to $0.9102 in pre-market trading after the company reported an amended licensing deal with Gossamer Bio on its inflammatory bowel disease product candidate GB004.
  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 36.1% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Tuesday.
  • J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) rose 25% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after the company is reportedly to be in talks for $450 million loan as it eyes Friday bankruptcy filing.
  • VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) rose 15% to $31.15 in pre-market trading after surging 33% on Tuesday.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares rose 14.3% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 41% on Tuesday.
  • B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) shares rose 11.7% to $1.65 in pre-market trading.
  • DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) rose 11.4% to $0.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 11.3% to $0.4570 in pre-market trading after falling around 7% on Tuesday.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) rose 11.1% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 11% on Tuesday.
  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) rose 10.3% to $0.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) rose 9.9% to $58.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) rose 9% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
  • XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) rose 8.6% to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 7.8% to $4.40 in pre-market trading.
  • United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) rose 6.7% to $16.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q3 results.
  • Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) rose 6.5% to $15.12 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Tuesday.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) fell 20.8% to $19.65 in pre-market trading.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 18.8% to $0.2353 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. KemPharm posted a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share.
  • Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) shares fell 9.5% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance on the low-end of analyst estimates.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) fell 9.4% to $3.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Tuesday.
  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) fell 8.6% to $0.66 in pre-market trading after jumping over 32% on Tuesday.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 8.1% to $36.60 in pre-market trading. Novavax shares surged 62% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Oxford Lane Capital Corp.(NASDAQ: OXLC) fell 7.7% to $2.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) fell 7.7% to $0.2949 in pre-market trading. Akorn shares jumped 26% on Tuesday following Q1 results.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 7.7% to $0.85 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Tuesday.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) fell 6.5% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Tuesday.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 6.1% to $4.81 in pre-market trading.
  • 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) fell 5.7% to $19.25 in pre-market trading. 8x8 reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it expects Q1 sales of $120 million to $121 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $121.03 million.
  • Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) fell 4% to $212.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans for a public offering of its common stock.

