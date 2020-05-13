30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares rose 56.3% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also approved Isoray's application for billing codes for the intraoperative use of Cesium-131.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) rose 46% to $0.9102 in pre-market trading after the company reported an amended licensing deal with Gossamer Bio on its inflammatory bowel disease product candidate GB004.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 36.1% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Tuesday.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) rose 25% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after the company is reportedly to be in talks for $450 million loan as it eyes Friday bankruptcy filing.
- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) rose 15% to $31.15 in pre-market trading after surging 33% on Tuesday.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares rose 14.3% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 41% on Tuesday.
- B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) shares rose 11.7% to $1.65 in pre-market trading.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) rose 11.4% to $0.87 in pre-market trading.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 11.3% to $0.4570 in pre-market trading after falling around 7% on Tuesday.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) rose 11.1% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 11% on Tuesday.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) rose 10.3% to $0.32 in pre-market trading.
- Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) rose 9.9% to $58.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) rose 9% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) rose 8.6% to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 7.8% to $4.40 in pre-market trading.
- United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) rose 6.7% to $16.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q3 results.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) rose 6.5% to $15.12 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) fell 20.8% to $19.65 in pre-market trading.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 18.8% to $0.2353 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. KemPharm posted a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share.
- Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) shares fell 9.5% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance on the low-end of analyst estimates.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) fell 9.4% to $3.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Tuesday.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) fell 8.6% to $0.66 in pre-market trading after jumping over 32% on Tuesday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 8.1% to $36.60 in pre-market trading. Novavax shares surged 62% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Oxford Lane Capital Corp.(NASDAQ: OXLC) fell 7.7% to $2.86 in pre-market trading.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) fell 7.7% to $0.2949 in pre-market trading. Akorn shares jumped 26% on Tuesday following Q1 results.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 7.7% to $0.85 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Tuesday.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) fell 6.5% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Tuesday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 6.1% to $4.81 in pre-market trading.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) fell 5.7% to $19.25 in pre-market trading. 8x8 reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it expects Q1 sales of $120 million to $121 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $121.03 million.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) fell 4% to $212.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans for a public offering of its common stock.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas