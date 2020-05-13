84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares climbed 127.2% to close at $4.18 on Tuesday after the company announced an independent expert panel unanimously concluded there is no evidence of liver injury in the Phase 2b NASH study of seladelpar. The panel supported re-initiating development of seladelpar. The company also reported narrower-than-expected Q1 loss. Raymond James and Evercore ISI Group upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics to Outperform.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 62.5% to close at $39.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also announced it will receive up to $388 million in funding from CEPI for COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine development and manufacturing.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) climbed 53% to close at $0.65 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted PoNS device breakthrough device designation for the treatment of gait deficits due to symptoms of multiple sclerosis.
- Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) rose 43.1% to close at $1.96. Rand Capital shares climbed 8% on Monday after the company reported Q1 results.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 41.3% to close at $4.55.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares gained 36.6% to close at $6.20 after the company reported positive topline data from Phase 3 clinical study of Omidubicel in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies.
- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) gained 33% to close at $27.10.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) jumped 29.1% to close at $60.39 on reports that Uber made an offer to acquire the company.
- NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) gained 28.3% to close at $9.12 after the company developed highly effective broad-spectrum drug candidates against coronaviruses.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 25.5% to close at $0.3196 following Q1 results. Akorn posted Q1 earnings of $0.36 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.10 per share.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) gained 25.3% to close at $33.42 following strong quarterly sales.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) jumped 23.7% to close at $68.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued a strong forecast.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) climbed 23.3% to close at $0.53 following Q1 results. Chaparral Energy reported Q1 EPS of $0.23.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares gained 23% to close at $15.60.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) climbed 22.5% to close at $2.56.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares rose 21.3% to close at $2.73 following Q1 results.
- II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) rose 21% to close at $43.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Vedanta Limited (NASDAQ: VEDL) gained 20.6% to close at $4.98 on reports that billionaire Agarwal is exploring a buyout of the company.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) climbed 19.7% to close at $57.23 following strong quarterly sales.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 19.5% to close at $6.57. Atomera reported a common stock offering after the closing bell.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 19.4% to close at $3.75 after the company said it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with the NIH's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences to develop emetine hydrochloride as a potential treatment for patients with COVID-19 caused by infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) rose 19% to close at $3.39.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) gained 18.8% to close at $8.47 after Raymond James upgraded the stock to Strong Buy. The company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and announced that Melody Investments will acquire 90% of company’s tower business.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 17.5% to close at $3.70.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) climbed 16.9% to close at $12.29.
- MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) gained 15.9% to close at $112.29.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) rose 15.7% to close at $6.33 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 15.7% to close at $2.80.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) gained 14.9% to close at $1.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) climbed 14.8% to close at $3.50.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares gained 13.9% to close at $3.28.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) gained 13.7% to close at $2.57. Container Store said it expects Q4 sales to decline 5%.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares rose 13.5% to close at $2.74 following Q1 results.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) surged 13.5% to close at $34.84 following stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) gained 13.5% to close at $36.88 after reporting Q1 results.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) jumped 13.2% to close at $3.35. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and a price target of $12.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) rose 13.2% to close at $7.11 following Q1 results.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) gained 12.4% to close at $23.18 after reporting Q1 results.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) rose 11.5% to close at $13.09 following Q1 results. H.C. Wainwright upgraded Pulse Biosciences from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $6 to $16.
- Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) shares rose 11.4% to close at $5.69 following Q1 results.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 9.8% to close at $0.92 as traders circulate an unknown source article from Florida Independent titled 'Microsoft's Acquisition of Microvision Confirmed.'
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) gained 9.1% to close at $4.32 after reporting Q1 results.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) gained 9% to close at $23.50.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares surged 8.8% to close at $7.14 after the company reported Q1 EPS results. Veritone also won a 2-year IDIQ contract for aiWARE Government platform for the US Dept. of Defense.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares rose 8% to close at $2.58 after the company announced the launch of Neptune air non-contact thermometer.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) shares rose 6.8% to close at $30.56 following Q1 results.
Losers
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares dropped 67.3% to close at $7.10 on Tuesday after the company said interim analysis of the RESOLVE-IT Phase 3 trial that evaluated once-daily, 120mg of elafibranor in adults with NASH did not meet the redefined primary endpoint of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis in the ITT population of 1,070 patients. The study also did not achieve statistical significance in the key secondary endpoints, including fibrosis improvement of at least one stage and changes in metabolic parameters.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) declined 33% to close at $5.19 after reporting Q1 results. Advanced Emissions Solutions posted a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 32.5% to close at $1.64.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) fell 25.7% to close at $3.06.
- Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) shares declined 23.7% to close at $8.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) shares fell 22.2% to close at $5.99.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) tumbled 20.1% to close at $3.14 following Q1 results.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares fell 19.4% to close at $6.37 after reporting wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares dropped 18.5% to close at $3.62 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) dropped 17.7% to close at $3.25.
- Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares fell 17.7% to close at $37.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: III) dipped 16.7% to close at $2.24 after reporting Q1 results.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) shares fell 16.3% to close at $3.19.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) tumbled 16.3% to close at $3.59.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) dipped 16.2% to close at $4.86.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) fell 16.2% to close at $1.24 after surging around 40% on Monday.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) dropped 16% to close at $2.31 following Q1 results.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) fell 16% to close at $1.89.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) dropped 15.6% to close at $5.53 after releasing Q1 results.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) tumbled 15.5% to close at $3.0850.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) dropped 15.2% to close at $4.50 following Q1 results.
- GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) shares declined 15.2% to close at $5.87 after reporting Q1 results.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) dropped 15.2% to close at $4.59.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 15.1% to close at $0.62 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) dropped 15% to close at $14.91.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares fell 14.9% to close at $10.98.
- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE: SACH) dropped 14.7% to close at $2.43.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) fell 14.7% to close at $9.84 after reporting Q3 results.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) dipped 14.3% to close at $21.72 following 3 results.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 14.1% to close at $8.28.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) fell 14.1% to close at $7.98 after reporting Q1 results.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) shares dipped 13.7% to close at $6.36 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) dropped 12.8% to close at $5.16 after the company priced its 4.85 million ADS offering at $5.15 per ADS.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) dipped 12.5% to close at $13.36.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) fell 12.3% to close at $1.99 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) dropped 12% to close at $7.00 following Q1 earnings.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 9.5% to close at $0.7284 after jumping 39% on Monday.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) fell 6.6% to close at $13.65 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
