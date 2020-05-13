Twitter Will Allow Employees To Work From Home For As Long As They Want

Twitter Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey, notified employees by email that they would be able to work from home as long as they wanted.

What Happened

Dorsey said that although Twitter was an early adopter of the work-from-home model, it accepted that the model’s adoption was hastened throughout the world due to COVID-19 related stay-at-home guidelines, reported TechCrunch.

The company explained in an email to TechCrunch, “We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere. The past few months have proven we can make that work.”

Taking an accommodative stance towards employees, Twitter added, “So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return. “

Why It Matters

Twitter’s Vice President of People, Jennifer Christie, wrote a blog on Tuesday disclosing that the company’s offices wouldn’t open before September, with only a few exceptions. She also revealed that the opening would be gradual and carried out carefully.

The company has no plans for business travel before September, and no in-person company events are scheduled for the rest of 2020. Events scheduled for 2021 will be reassessed later this year.

Christie, referring to the timeline of employees returning to work, wrote, “Opening offices will be our decision, when and if our employees come back, will be theirs.”

Social media rival Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have also extended work-from-home requirements until the end of the year.

Price Action

Twitter shares traded 1.30% lower at $28.77 in the after-hours session on Tuesday. The shares had closed the regular session 1.82% lower at $29.15.