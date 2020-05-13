'Hamilton' Movie To Stream On Disney+ In July

The hit musical "Hamilton" will become available on the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) streaming video-on-demand service Disney+ starting July 3, the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda confirmed on Tuesday.

It's only a matter of time... Our Hamilton film.

THIS July 3rd.

On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

Disney had acquired distribution rights for the broadway production earlier in February at a hefty price of $75 million. The entertainment giant was reported to be considering a release date around October 2021, according to the New York Times.

The release is coming ahead of the schedule at a time when the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has kept theater doors shut to curb the spread of the virus.

Disney is also increasingly relying on the SVOD service for revenue as its theme parks, and other physical entertainment establishments remain shut. "No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way," Disney Executive Chairman Robert Iger said in a statement.

"In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful."

"I'm so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down," added Miranda.

Price Action

Disney stock closed nearly 3% lower at $104.56 per share on Tuesday and dropped another 1% at $103.55 in the after-hours session.

Image Credit: hamiltonmusical.com