Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Hamilton' Movie To Stream On Disney+ In July
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 13, 2020 1:47am   Comments
Share:
'Hamilton' Movie To Stream On Disney+ In July

The hit musical "Hamilton" will become available on the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) streaming video-on-demand service Disney+ starting July 3, the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda confirmed on Tuesday.

Disney had acquired distribution rights for the broadway production earlier in February at a hefty price of $75 million. The entertainment giant was reported to be considering a release date around October 2021, according to the New York Times.

The release is coming ahead of the schedule at a time when the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has kept theater doors shut to curb the spread of the virus.

Disney is also increasingly relying on the SVOD service for revenue as its theme parks, and other physical entertainment establishments remain shut. "No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way," Disney Executive Chairman Robert Iger said in a statement.

"In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful."

"I'm so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down," added Miranda.

Price Action

Disney stock closed nearly 3% lower at $104.56 per share on Tuesday and dropped another 1% at $103.55 in the after-hours session.

Image Credit: hamiltonmusical.com

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
Disney Plans Another Bonds Offering With A Six-Part Deal
Disney CEO Talks Theme Park Reopenings, Disney+, ESPN In CNBC Interview
Disney Shanghai Is Now Open: Why It Matters For Investors
Cruise Line Earnings Later This Week Could Provide Insight On Brutal Quarter For Industry
What We Know About Shanghai Disney's Reopening
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Broadway Hamilton video streamingNews Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com