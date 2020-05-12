Why Athene's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE: ATH) shares are trading lower on Tuesday, after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lowered its price target on the stock from $61 to $45.
Athene Holding is a retirement services company. It issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
Athene Holding shares were trading down 6.83% at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $50.43 and a 52-week low of $13.37.
Latest Ratings for ATH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Maintains
|Buy
|May 2020
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Apr 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
