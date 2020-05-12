Why MyoKardia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

On Monday, the company announced the primary and secondary endpoints for its Phase 3 EXPLORER clinical trials of Mavacamten were met. Also, Citi and Morgan Stanley analysts raised their price targets on Tuesday.

MyoKardia is a U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases.

MyoKardia shares were trading up 20.36% at $116.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $117.54 and a 52-week low of $42.65.

