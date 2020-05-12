PepsiCo Wants To Ship Beverages, Snacks To Your Home

Beverage and snack giant PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) announced Tuesday the launch of two direct-to-consumer portals, PantryShop.com and Snacks.com.

DTC Site Offers Brands Like Gatorade, Tropicana

PepsiCo has spent the past few years working to become a "faster, stronger, better company" and part of that effort focused on e-commerce and digital capabilities, PepsiCo senior vice president and head of e-commerce Gibu Thomas said in a press release.

At a time when more consumers are looking to buy food and beverages online, PepsiCo is offering a new home delivery option.

The first store, PantryShop.com, offers bundles from brands like Quaker, Gatorade, SunChips and Tropicana, the company said.

Consumers have two bundle options, a $29.95 package and $49.95 package, both of which come with free shipping.

The second store, Snacks.com, offers more than 100 snacks from PepsiCo brands, including dips, crackers, nuts, and more. Iconic brands are part of the experience, including Lay's, Tostitos, Cheetos and Ruffles. New items will be added in the coming months.

Pepsi Develops New Sites In Less Than A Month

PepsiCo said it developed the new online shopping sites from concept to execution in less than 30 days. The company leveraged a combination of its technology, insights, resources and inventory to better meet consumers' needs.

What's Next For Pepsi

Consumers can shop for themselves or send a package to friends and family, the company said. The majority of orders on both sites will arrive within two business days, according to Pepsi.

Pepsi shares were trading down slightly at $134.29 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley, BofA Remain PepsiCo Bulls After Q1 Report

Coca-Cola Faces Deteriorating Environment, But BofA Says Fundamentals Remain Solid