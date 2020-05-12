Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

COVID-19 And The Global Supply Chain
FreightWaves  
May 12, 2020 2:53pm   Comments
Share:

Freightwaves Founder and CEO Craig Fuller discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the global supply chain with Will O'Donnell, Managing Partner of Prologis Ventures – from FreightWaves LIVE @Home

Watch

SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/FW-subscribe

Follow Us!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/freightwaves

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FreightWaves/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/freightwaves/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freightwaves/

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: bulk shippingNews Global Econ #s Markets Tech Interview

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com