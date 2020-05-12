60 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares jumped 166.3% to $4.90 after the company announced an independent expert panel unanimously concluded there is no evidence of liver injury in the Phase 2b NASH study of seladelpar. The panel supported re-initiating development of seladelpar. The company also reported narrower-than-expected Q1 loss. Raymond James and Evercore ISI Group upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics to Outperform.
- Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) gained 57.3% to $2.15. Rand Capital shares climbed 8% on Monday after the company reported Q1 results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped 54.8% to $37.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also announced it will receive up to $388 million in funding from CEPI for COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine development and manufacturing.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) jumped 50.6% to $0.6399 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted PoNS device breakthrough device designation for the treatment of gait deficits due to symptoms of multiple sclerosis.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares climbed 37.2% to $6.23 after the company reported positive topline data from Phase 3 clinical study of Omidubicel in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) climbed 35.6% to $0.5830 following Q1 results. Chaparral Energy reported Q1 EPS of $0.23.
- NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) climbed 29.8% to $9.22 after the company developed highly effective broad-spectrum drug candidates against coronaviruses.
- II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) rose 29.6% to $46.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Vedanta Limited (NASDAQ: VEDL) climbed 27.6% to $5.27 on reports that billionaire Agarwal is exploring a buyout of the company.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) gained 27% to $9.05 after Raymond James upgraded the stock to Strong Buy. The company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and announced that Melody Investments will acquire 90% of company’s tower business.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) jumped 26.7% to $3.75. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and a price target of $12.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) gained 24.4% to $58.20 on reports that Uber made an offer to acquire the company.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares rose 24.1% to $2.7927 following Q1 results.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) climbed 23.1% to $12.94.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) rose 23% to $2.9743
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 21.1% to $3.90.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) gained 21.1% to $4.7950 after reporting Q1 results.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) jumped 20.1% to $66.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued a strong forecast.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 19.8% to $0.3050 following Q1 results. Akorn posted Q1 earnings of $0.36 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.10 per share.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) gained 19.2% to $24.57 after reporting Q1 results.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) climbed 19% to $56.87 following strong quarterly sales.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 18.7% to $0.9950 as traders circulate an unknown source article from Florida Independent titled 'Microsoft's Acquisition of Microvision Confirmed.'
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) rose 18.1% to $6.46 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) jumped 17.7% to $3.65.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares rose 16.7% to $2.79 after the company announced the launch of Neptune air non-contact thermometer.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares jumped 16.2% to $14.73.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 15.7% to $3.24.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 15.3% to $3.62 after the company said it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with the NIH's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences to develop emetine hydrochloride as a potential treatment for patients with COVID-19 caused by infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE: SGRY) surged 14.8% to $12.42 after reporting strong quarterly sales.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares rose 14.7% to $2.77 following Q1 results.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) surged 14.5% to $35.13 following stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) rose 13.6% to $2.7499.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) gained 14.2% to $1.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) rose 13.7% to $13.35 following Q1 results. H.C. Wainwright upgraded Pulse Biosciences from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $6 to $16.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares surged 13.7% to $7.46 after the company reported Q1 EPS results. Veritone also won a 2-year IDIQ contract for aiWARE Government platform for the US Dept. of Defense.
- Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) shares rose 13.6% to $5.80 following Q1 results.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) gained 12.5% to $24.26.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) shares rose 12.3% to $32.16 following Q1 results.
Losers
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares dipped 64.9% to $7.62 after the company said interim analysis of the RESOLVE-IT Phase 3 trial that evaluated once-daily, 120mg of elafibranor in adults with NASH did not meet the redefined primary endpoint of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis in the ITT population of 1,070 patients. The study also did not achieve statistical significance in the key secondary endpoints, including fibrosis improvement of at least one stage and changes in metabolic parameters.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) fell 29.4% to $5.47 after reporting Q1 results. Advanced Emissions Solutions posted a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 27.2% to $1.7683.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) shares dropped 20% to $6.16.
- Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) shares fell 19.9% to $8.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares dropped 19.4% to $10.40.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) declined 16.2% to $3.31.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) fell 15.6% to $2.32 following Q1 results.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 14.6% to $0.6234 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) fell 13.9% to $1.2750 after surging around 40% on Monday.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) shares dipped 13.7% to $6.36 following downbeat Q1 results.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares dropped 13.2% to $3.852 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares fell 12.9% to $39.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares dropped 12.8% to $6.89 after reporting wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) shares fell 12.7% to $3.3250.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) dropped 12.5% to $5.18 after the company priced its 4.85 million ADS offering at $5.15 per ADS.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) tumbled 12.5% to $3.1950.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) dropped 12% to $7.00 following Q1 earnings.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) dipped 11.4% to $13.53.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) fell 8.8% to $2.07 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) fell 8.1% to $13.43 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 7.4% to $0.7455 after jumping 39% on Monday.
