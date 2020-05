Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 26 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) .

. Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low

Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 64.24% to reach its new 52-week low.

Aegion (NASDAQ: AEGN) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.07% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) shares hit a yearly low of $24.46 today morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) shares fell to $52.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.71%.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) shares were down 7.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $40.50.

shares were down 7.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $40.50. Brink's (NYSE: BCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $37.92 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.39%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $37.92 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.39%. CenterState Bank (NASDAQ: CSFL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $14.25, and later moved down 1.1% over the session.

South State (NASDAQ: SSB) stock set a new 52-week low of $47.34 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.87%.

Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.90 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.22% on the session.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.56 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.84%.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) stock moved down 2.31% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.12 to open trading.

First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) stock moved down 1.15% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.61 to open trading.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) stock moved down 4.03% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.05 to open trading.

Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $7.11, and later moved down 64.24% over the session.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $4.42, and later moved down 0.87% over the session.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMTB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $10.90. Shares then traded down 3.09%.

Aegion (NASDAQ: AEGN) stock hit a yearly low of $13.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares were down 1.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.37.

Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: GTYH) shares hit a yearly low of $3.06 today morning. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.

Graham (NYSE: GHM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.71 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ: WLFC) shares moved down 3.77% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.01 to begin trading.

JC Penney Co (NYSE: JCP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 3.71% on the session.

Culp (NYSE: CULP) shares moved down 0.84% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.71 to begin trading.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ: STCN) shares moved down 1.73% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.54 to begin trading.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72 today morning. The stock traded down 0.7% over the session.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 28.76% over the rest of the day.

