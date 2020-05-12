WHAT THE TRUCK?: Day 3 From FreightWaves LIVE @HOME

In this episode, Dooner and The Dude broadcast live from the set of FreightWaves LIVE @HOME and focus on technology, productivity, and remote team collaboration. They chat with Lean Tech's David Bell; Banyan's Lance Healey; TriumphPay's Derrick Dunker; Truckstop.com's Stephen Bindbeudel; and FreightWaves' Chris Henry.

Plus bonus content of FreightWaves LIVE @HOME event wrapup and Best In Show (audio only).

