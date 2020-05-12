Market Overview

WHAT THE TRUCK?: Day 3 From FreightWaves LIVE @HOME
FreightWaves  
May 12, 2020 1:51pm   Comments
In this episode, Dooner and The Dude broadcast live from the set of FreightWaves LIVE @HOME and focus on technology, productivity, and remote team collaboration. They chat with Lean Tech's David Bell; Banyan's Lance Healey; TriumphPay's Derrick Dunker; Truckstop.com's Stephen Bindbeudel; and FreightWaves' Chris Henry.

Plus bonus content of FreightWaves LIVE @HOME event wrapup and Best In Show (audio only).

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Originally posted here...

 

