78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2020 5:02am   Comments
Gainers

  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares climbed 66.7% to close at $3.95 on Monday after the company highlighted the publication of an article in the Bone Marrow Transplantation journal. The company noted it has initiated a study in adults undergoing stem cell transplant.
  • Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) shares jumped 60.5% to close at $5.60.
  • MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares gained 58.6% to close at $96.90 after the company announced the primary and secondary endpoints for its Phase 3 EXPLORER clinical trials of Mavacamten were met.
  • Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) surged 33.2% to close at $20.99.
  • Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) climbed 31.8% to close at $208.95 after the company announced it has received emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA Point-of-Care test for the rapid detection of the coronavirus.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 30.8% to close at $24.50. After the closing bell, Novavax reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also announced it will receive up to $388 million in funding from CEPI for COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine development and manufacturing.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 30.2% to close at $3.49.
  • Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) shares gained 30.1% to close at $3.50 following Q1 results. Core Molding Technologies posted Q1 earnings of $0.97 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.49 per share.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 29.8% to close at $5.32. Amazon.com is considering buying AMC Theatres which owns Odeon Cinemas in the U.K., The Mail reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
  • MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) gained 29.4% to close at $26.32.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 28.9% to close at $5.89.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) climbed 28.5% to close at $4.56 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and reaffirmed FY20 guidance.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) rose 26.9% to close at $10.11 following Q1 results.
  • Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) gained 24.2% to close at $0.8740 after falling around 10% on Friday.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) climbed 24.1% to close at $3.45.
  • LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) jumped 23.7% to close at $5.30 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 23.7% to close at $17.47.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) jumped 23.5% to close at $48.45.
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) gained 23.5% to close at $13.04.
  • Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) rose 22.6% to close at $20.71.
  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) jumped 22% to close at $5.16.
  • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) gained 21.8% to close at $12.75 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) jumped 21.8% to close at $14.30.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) gained 21.6% to close at $7.65.
  • The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) jumped 20.7% to close at $2.97.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) rose 20.5% to close at $3.24 after surging over 15% on Friday.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) climbed 20.1% to close at $16.44.
  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) gained 19.4% to close at $75.02 following Q1 earnings.
  • Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) climbed 19.4% to close at $2.40.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) gained 19.2% to close at $3.10.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) gained 19.2% to close at $20.28 after the company disclosed that the FDA has cleared initiation of Phase 3 study for INOpulse inhaled nitric oxide therapy to treat COVID-19.
  • Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) rose 18.9% to close at $2.64. Fortress Biotech reported Q1 results after the closing bell.
  • SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) gained 18.6% to close at $2.55.
  • Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) gained 18.5% to close at $3.08.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) rose 18.1% to close at $5.74.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) surged 17.9% to close at $5.54.
  • ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) rose 17.9% to close at $9.09 after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target from $6.5 to $10.
  • SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) climbed 17.8% to close at $8.60.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) rose 17.3% to close at $21.74.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.(NASDAQ: LX) surged 17% to close at $9.00.
  • AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) jumped 17% to close at $16.81.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) rose 16.8% to close at $24.35.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) climbed 16.7% to close at $8.26.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) gained 16.4% to close at $10.01.
  • Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 15.1% to close at $3.27.
  • Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) climbed 13.4% to close at $3.81 following upbeat quarterly sales.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 11.5% to close at $3.99. Tiziana Life Sciences will present two studies featuring StemPrintER, a stem cell biology-based Breast Cancer Prognostic Tool during the ASCO Virtual Conference.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 11.5% to close at $4.45 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) rose 11.4% to close at $69.27 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) rose 10.4% to close at $8.29 after the company was granted a new patent in novel medical device for disease detection in the United States.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) gained 8.9% to close at $25.97. Kingsoft Cloud shares gained 40% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) gained 7.6% to close at $0.4886 after jumping over 25% on Friday.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) gained 6.7% to close at $53.24 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

Losers

  • Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) shares tumbled 39.7% to close at $5.08 on Modnay after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) dropped 19.7% to close at $9.17 after the company reported a proposed common stock and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes offerings for $2 billion in total.
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) dipped 16.3% to close at $4.10. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory suspended its quarterly dividend.
  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) fell 16% to close at $7.59 after the company reported Q1 results.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 15.1% to close at $0.76 after surging around 33% on Friday.
  • Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) tumbled 15% to close at $11.18.
  • Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) dropped 14.7% to close at $9.26.
  • Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) fell 14.5% to close at $17.16 after the company reported Q1 results.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 14.1% to close at $1.59. Riot Blockchain, shares jumped 20% on Friday after the company reported additional purchase of Bitmain S19 Antminers.
  • NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) tumbled 13.9% to close at $2.29.
  • Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) fell 13.7% to close at $6.04 following Q1 results.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dipped 13.7% to close at $6.56.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 13.6% to close at $0.5158 after surging around 11% on Friday.
  • Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) dropped 13.3% to close at $12.97.
  • SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) shares declined 13% to close at $2.20.
  • DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) dipped 12.8% to close at $13.99.
  • SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) fell 12.3% to close at $3.13. SunCoke Energy gained 25% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) dropped 11.4% to close at $1.79.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) dipped 10.9% to close at $13.14.
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) shares fell 10.8% to close at $ 8.23 following Q1 results. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.72 per share.
  • MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares dropped 9.8% to close at $13.61.
  • Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) tumbled 9.7% to close at $9.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 8.1% to close at $7.41.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 7.9% to close at $5.59.
  • ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) fell 7.4% to close at $8.35.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

