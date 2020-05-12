78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares climbed 66.7% to close at $3.95 on Monday after the company highlighted the publication of an article in the Bone Marrow Transplantation journal. The company noted it has initiated a study in adults undergoing stem cell transplant.
- Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) shares jumped 60.5% to close at $5.60.
- MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares gained 58.6% to close at $96.90 after the company announced the primary and secondary endpoints for its Phase 3 EXPLORER clinical trials of Mavacamten were met.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) surged 33.2% to close at $20.99.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) climbed 31.8% to close at $208.95 after the company announced it has received emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA Point-of-Care test for the rapid detection of the coronavirus.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 30.8% to close at $24.50. After the closing bell, Novavax reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also announced it will receive up to $388 million in funding from CEPI for COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine development and manufacturing.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 30.2% to close at $3.49.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) shares gained 30.1% to close at $3.50 following Q1 results. Core Molding Technologies posted Q1 earnings of $0.97 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.49 per share.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 29.8% to close at $5.32. Amazon.com is considering buying AMC Theatres which owns Odeon Cinemas in the U.K., The Mail reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) gained 29.4% to close at $26.32.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 28.9% to close at $5.89.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) climbed 28.5% to close at $4.56 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and reaffirmed FY20 guidance.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) rose 26.9% to close at $10.11 following Q1 results.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) gained 24.2% to close at $0.8740 after falling around 10% on Friday.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) climbed 24.1% to close at $3.45.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) jumped 23.7% to close at $5.30 after reporting Q1 results.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 23.7% to close at $17.47.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) jumped 23.5% to close at $48.45.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) gained 23.5% to close at $13.04.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) rose 22.6% to close at $20.71.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) jumped 22% to close at $5.16.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) gained 21.8% to close at $12.75 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) jumped 21.8% to close at $14.30.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) gained 21.6% to close at $7.65.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) jumped 20.7% to close at $2.97.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) rose 20.5% to close at $3.24 after surging over 15% on Friday.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) climbed 20.1% to close at $16.44.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) gained 19.4% to close at $75.02 following Q1 earnings.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) climbed 19.4% to close at $2.40.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) gained 19.2% to close at $3.10.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) gained 19.2% to close at $20.28 after the company disclosed that the FDA has cleared initiation of Phase 3 study for INOpulse inhaled nitric oxide therapy to treat COVID-19.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) rose 18.9% to close at $2.64. Fortress Biotech reported Q1 results after the closing bell.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) gained 18.6% to close at $2.55.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) gained 18.5% to close at $3.08.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) rose 18.1% to close at $5.74.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) surged 17.9% to close at $5.54.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) rose 17.9% to close at $9.09 after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target from $6.5 to $10.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) climbed 17.8% to close at $8.60.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) rose 17.3% to close at $21.74.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.(NASDAQ: LX) surged 17% to close at $9.00.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) jumped 17% to close at $16.81.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) rose 16.8% to close at $24.35.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) climbed 16.7% to close at $8.26.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) gained 16.4% to close at $10.01.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 15.1% to close at $3.27.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) climbed 13.4% to close at $3.81 following upbeat quarterly sales.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 11.5% to close at $3.99. Tiziana Life Sciences will present two studies featuring StemPrintER, a stem cell biology-based Breast Cancer Prognostic Tool during the ASCO Virtual Conference.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 11.5% to close at $4.45 after reporting Q1 results.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) rose 11.4% to close at $69.27 following strong quarterly earnings.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) rose 10.4% to close at $8.29 after the company was granted a new patent in novel medical device for disease detection in the United States.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) gained 8.9% to close at $25.97. Kingsoft Cloud shares gained 40% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) gained 7.6% to close at $0.4886 after jumping over 25% on Friday.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) gained 6.7% to close at $53.24 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) shares tumbled 39.7% to close at $5.08 on Modnay after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) dropped 19.7% to close at $9.17 after the company reported a proposed common stock and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes offerings for $2 billion in total.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) dipped 16.3% to close at $4.10. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory suspended its quarterly dividend.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) fell 16% to close at $7.59 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 15.1% to close at $0.76 after surging around 33% on Friday.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) tumbled 15% to close at $11.18.
- Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) dropped 14.7% to close at $9.26.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) fell 14.5% to close at $17.16 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 14.1% to close at $1.59. Riot Blockchain, shares jumped 20% on Friday after the company reported additional purchase of Bitmain S19 Antminers.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) tumbled 13.9% to close at $2.29.
- Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) fell 13.7% to close at $6.04 following Q1 results.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dipped 13.7% to close at $6.56.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 13.6% to close at $0.5158 after surging around 11% on Friday.
- Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) dropped 13.3% to close at $12.97.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) shares declined 13% to close at $2.20.
- DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) dipped 12.8% to close at $13.99.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) fell 12.3% to close at $3.13. SunCoke Energy gained 25% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) dropped 11.4% to close at $1.79.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) dipped 10.9% to close at $13.14.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) shares fell 10.8% to close at $ 8.23 following Q1 results. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.72 per share.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares dropped 9.8% to close at $13.61.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) tumbled 9.7% to close at $9.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 8.1% to close at $7.41.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 7.9% to close at $5.59.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) fell 7.4% to close at $8.35.
