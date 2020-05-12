Elon Musk Appoints Paint Operations Director To Oversee Fremont Production

Elon Musk has appointed Richard Miller, a director of paint operations, as head of production at Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Fremont, California factory.

Musk Announces Promotion In Email

Musk defied local health regulations to reopen the shuttered Fremont factory in Alameda County on Monday. The same day, he also promoted Miller to head of production at the facility, TechCrunch reported.

Miller replaces Jatinder Dhillon, the Tesla manufacturing director who reportedly left the company in March.

“Due to excellent performance as head of paint operations in Fremont, Richard Miller is hereby promoted to overall head of Fremont Production. Congratulations!” Musk said in an internal email sent to employees, the publication reported.

Alameda County Says It's Working With Tesla On Safety Plan

Alameda County extended its stay-at-home orders through the end of May. Musk, challenging county health orders, has offered himself for arrest should they be enforced.

Tesla planned to resume production last week after California’s governor issued new guidelines, but Alameda County's more restrictive orders were still in force.

The Alameda County Sheriff and Alameda County Public Health Care Services Agency released a statement on Monday.

“We continue to move closer to an agreed upon safety plan for reopening beyond Minimum Basic Operations by working through steps that Tesla has agreed to adopt,” the statement said.

“These steps include improving employee health screening procedures and engaging front-line staff on their concerns and feedback regarding safety protocols.”

TSLA Price Action

Tesla shares were up 1.76% at $825.60 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.