Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney Plans Another Bonds Offering With A Six-Part Deal
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 12, 2020 4:57am   Comments
Share:
Disney Plans Another Bonds Offering With A Six-Part Deal

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is planning a second debt offering this year, according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

What Happened

Disney didn't disclose the amount it intends to raise as part of the six-part deal bonds sale, or the size of the trances or yields, as earlier reported by MarketWatch.

It said that the money raised as part of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of commercial paper and clearing other loans.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS), and BNP Paribas SA (OTC: BNPQY) will serve as the underwriters for the entertainment company's offering, according to the filing.

Disney previously raised $6 billion in a debt offering in March. A host of companies are looking to increase their liquidity with bond sales during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as the global economy is battered.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) earlier this month announced that they had raised $25 billion and $8 billion each in debt offerings.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on Monday also announced a $4 billion bonds sale.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products subsidiary is particularly impacted by the pandemic. The company on Monday reopened its Shanghai theme park in China, but others, including those in the United States and Europe, remain shut.

Disney Price Action

Disney shares closed 1.27% lower at $107.77 on Monday. The shares traded slightly lower in the after-hours at $107.56.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Disney CEO Talks Theme Park Reopenings, Disney+, ESPN In CNBC Interview
Disney Shanghai Is Now Open: Why It Matters For Investors
Cruise Line Earnings Later This Week Could Provide Insight On Brutal Quarter For Industry
What We Know About Shanghai Disney's Reopening
Disney's Business Hit Hard By The Coronavirus: Is Now A Buying Opportunity For The Stock?
GM, Disney, Beyond Meat Results In Focus, With GM And BYND Getting Early Lift
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coronavirus Debt Offering MarketwatchNews Financing Offerings SEC Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com