Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PayPal Raises $4B In Debt Offering As Business Surges During Pandemic
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 12, 2020 12:10am   Comments
Share:
PayPal Raises $4B In Debt Offering As Business Surges During Pandemic

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on Monday announced that it raised $4 billion in a corporate bond offering.

What Happened

The digital payments company's 10-year bonds, with an aggregate principal amount of $1 billion, were priced at 160 basis points over the Treasury's under the deal to yield about 2.3%, it said. This is the same amount as the cut PayPal takes from its customers in the United States.

Another $1 billion each has been raised in 3-year bonds with pricing aimed at a yield of $1.35%, 5-year bonds with a yield of $1.65%, and 30-year bonds with a yield of 3.25%.

The offering is expected to close May 18, PayPal said.

The amount raised from the bonds will be used to pay down a $3 billion loan in a five-year revolving credit line and for other general corporate purposes, the California-based company said.

According to MarketWatch, which first reported the news, S&P Global Ratings has deemed the bond offering to be “leverage neutral” for PayPal, which is “showing a much lower impact from COVID-19 than its peers."

The company reported mixed earnings for the first quarter this year, with earnings per share of 66 cents, well below the analyst consensus of 75 cents.

Nevertheless, analysts noted a regulatory write-off, 20% revenue growth in April, and May 1 being its largest transaction day in history as signs of its growth during and beyond the pandemic.

Price Action

PayPal shares closed nearly 0.7% lower at $143.96 on Monday. The shares dipped 0.2% in the after-hours session at $143.66.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PYPL)

Along With Dramatic Jobs Data, Investors Scrutinize Recent Earnings From Uber, Square
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
'PayPal's Business Really Took Off,' Analysts React To Q1 Earnings
68 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bond Offering Coronavirus Covid-19 Daniel SchulmanNews Financing Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com