14 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 & FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Brighthouse Financial (NYSE: BHF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Grocery Outlet (NYSE: GO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and comparable store sales up 17.4%.
- Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. It also announced it will receive up to $388 million in funding from CEPI for COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine development and manufacturing.
- YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares are trading higher as traders circulate an unknown source article from Florida Independent titled 'Microsoft's Acquisition of Microvision Confirmed.'
Losers
- Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE: TME) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings and issued Q1 guidance.
- Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: INO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed $100 million public offering of common stock.
