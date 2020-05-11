Market Overview

14 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 11, 2020 5:19pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 & FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates. 
  • II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NYSE: BHF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Grocery Outlet (NYSE: GO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and comparable store sales up 17.4%.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. It also announced it will receive up to $388 million in funding from CEPI for COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine development and manufacturing.
  • YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares are trading higher as traders circulate an unknown source article from Florida Independent titled 'Microsoft's Acquisition of Microvision Confirmed.'

Losers

  • Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE: TME) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings and issued Q1 guidance.
  • Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: INO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed $100 million public offering of common stock.

