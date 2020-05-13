The Competition To 'Rapidly Address' Coronavirus Challenges

The hospitality, entertainment, and travel industries combine to put 330 million people to work and generate a global economic impact of $8.9 trillion. As economies slowly reopen around the world, a Las Vegas competition is looking for the most innovative ideas to "rapidly address" COVID-19 challenges.

$1M Prize Competition Details

The Ted and Doris Lee Family Foundation in conjunction with the UNLV Lee Business School announced in a press release a contest for entrepreneurs to showcase products that will best help the hospitality segments navigate a challenging path ahead.

Las Vegas is the world leader in hospitality and entertainment, which makes it an ideal home base for a competition that asks businesses to help the public feel safe to "travel again, dine again, stay again, and play again," said Greg Lee, former chairman of the UNLV Foundation and chairman and CEO of Eureka Casinos.

"If Las Vegas is the world leader in hospitality and entertainment, then it must lead now in identifying the best practices and products to safely chart the way forward for guests and employees in the travel and hospitality industries," Lee said.

How To Enter The Contest

Worldwide submissions are open to individuals or companies through July 5. Prize winners will be given access to an investor marketplace consisting of leading corporations, private equity firms and angel investors to "speed up" compelling ideas and products.

"Our world has been given a great challenge. It's time for innovators, industry, and entrepreneurs to respond urgently, answer the bell, and deliver the 'eureka' moments that will invariably lay the bedrock for the new path forward," said Eureka Casinos COO Andre Carrier.

List Of Judges

The full list of members who will help pick winners include:

Steve Aoki – Aoki Foundation.

Diana Bennett – chairman, Paragon Gaming and vice chair, UNLV Foundation.

Dean Eric Chronister - UNLV College of Sciences.

Mark Davis – principal owner and managing general partner, Las Vegas Raiders.

William P. Foley II – chairman, Fidelity National Financial and owner, Vegas Golden Knights.

Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. – chairman and CEO, Allegiant Air

Bill Hornbuckle – acting CEO and president, MGM Resorts International.

Wolfgang Puck – CEO, The Wolfgang Puck Group.

Dean Stowe Shoemaker - UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality.

Dean Paulette Tandy – UNLV Lee Business School.

Dean Rama Venkat – UNLV Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering.

