Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) shares are trading lower on Monday, after the company announced an agreement with Credit Suisse to sell from time-to-time up to 25 million shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings is a U.S.-based aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles.

Virgin Galactic Holdings shares were trading down 4.4% at $19.26 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.49 and a 52-week low of $6.90.

