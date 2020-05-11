Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 11, 2020 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) shares are trading lower on Monday, after the company announced an agreement with Credit Suisse to sell from time-to-time up to 25 million shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings is a U.S.-based aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles.

Virgin Galactic Holdings shares were trading down 4.4% at $19.26 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.49 and a 52-week low of $6.90.

Related Links:

Virgin Galactic Reports Q1 Earnings, Secures NASA Space Contract

Blue Origin, SpaceX Land NASA Deal

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPCE)

13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
33 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Virgin Galactic Reports Q1 Earnings, Secures NASA Space Contract
14 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Insider Trades Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com