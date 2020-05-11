Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) shares are trading lower on Monday, after the company announced an agreement with Credit Suisse to sell from time-to-time up to 25 million shares.
Virgin Galactic Holdings is a U.S.-based aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles.
Virgin Galactic Holdings shares were trading down 4.4% at $19.26 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.49 and a 52-week low of $6.90.
Related Links:
Virgin Galactic Reports Q1 Earnings, Secures NASA Space Contract
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Insider Trades Movers Trading Ideas