Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Penn National Gaming's Stock Is Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 11, 2020 11:50am   Comments
Share:
Why Penn National Gaming's Stock Is Moving Today

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares were trading lower on Monday morning, after the company reported a $250 million common stock offering and a $250 million convertible note offering.

Penn National Gaming is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal operations in the U.S. It offers live sports betting at our properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Earlier this year, Penn National bought a 36% stake in Barstool Sports.

Penn National Gaming shares were trading up about 1% at $18.60 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.18 and a 52-week low of $3.75.

Related Links:

Penn National Gaming Reports Q4 Earnings

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Perfectly Captures Day Trading This Market (Video)

Photo credit: Baishampayan Ghose, Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PENN)

9 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2020
16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
72 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com