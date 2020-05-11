Why Penn National Gaming's Stock Is Moving Today

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares were trading lower on Monday morning, after the company reported a $250 million common stock offering and a $250 million convertible note offering.

Penn National Gaming is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal operations in the U.S. It offers live sports betting at our properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Earlier this year, Penn National bought a 36% stake in Barstool Sports.

Penn National Gaming shares were trading up about 1% at $18.60 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.18 and a 52-week low of $3.75.

Photo credit: Baishampayan Ghose, Flickr