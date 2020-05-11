Why CVR Energy's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

CVR Energy (NYSE: CVR) shares are trading lower on Monday, after Credit Suisse maintained Underperform on the stock.

CVR Energy is a holding company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP and CVR Partners, LP. CVR Refining LP includes several complex full coking crude oil refineries, along with a crude oil gathering system, pipelines and storage tanks, and marketing and supply.

CVR Energy shares were trading down 4.31% at $20.98 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $55.52 and a 52-week low of $13.81.

