Why Moderna's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading higher on Monday.
Reuters reports Moderna has sped up plans for its COVID-19 vaccine and plans late stage human trials in early summer.
Moderna is engaged in creating transformative medicines based on messenger RNA, or mRNA. It transfers the information stored in the genes to the cellular machinery that makes all the proteins required for life. The firm is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases.
Moderna shares were trading up 8% at $64.07 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $67.67 and a 52-week low of $11.54.
