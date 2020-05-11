Why Mosaic's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) shares are trading lower on Monday after Bank Of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform.
Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is a producer of primary crop nutrients phosphate and potash.
The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida and potash mines in Saskatchewan and New Mexico. With the purchase of assets from Vale, Mosaic added significantly to its phosphate production capacity and Brazilian footprint.
Mosaic shares were trading down 9% at $10.82 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.70 and a 52-week low of $6.50.
Related Links:
Oil Market Continues To Leak, Analyst Says It Needs Rebalancing
Mosaic Reports Q2 Earnings Miss
Latest Ratings for MOS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Underperform
|May 2020
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Hold
|May 2020
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for MOS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingDowngrades Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas