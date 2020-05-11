Market Overview

Why Lyft's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 11, 2020 11:12am   Comments
Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading lower on Monday after getting a downgrade.

Stifel downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $38 to $35.

Lyft is the second largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S., connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Lyft offers rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides and luxury ones.

Lyft shares were trading down 5.2% at $31.01 in Monday’s session. The stock has a 52-week high of $68.33 and a 52-week low of $14.56.

Latest Ratings for LYFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020StifelDowngradesBuyHold
May 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsBuy
May 2020JefferiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LYFT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

