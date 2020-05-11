Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 14 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.65 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.79% on the day.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.