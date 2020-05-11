Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2020 10:43am   Comments
On Monday, 14 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC)
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was HMN Finl (NASDAQ: HMNF).
  • Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 40.8% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.49% after hiting a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.65 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.79% on the day.
  • Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS) stock set a new 52-week low of $161.53 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.21%.
  • Brink's (NYSE: BCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $39.79 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.82%.
  • APi Gr (NYSE: APG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $9.26, and later moved down 3.66% over the session.
  • S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) shares were down 5.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.25.
  • First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $7.84. Shares then traded down 5.95%.
  • Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) shares were down 5.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.04.
  • Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.11 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.49% on the day.
  • CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) shares set a new yearly low of $4.41 this morning. The stock was down 8.25% on the session.
  • Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) stock hit a yearly low of $4.76 this morning. The stock was down 40.8% for the day.
  • JC Penney Co (NYSE: JCP) shares moved down 6.34% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading.
  • Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) stock moved down 5.86% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.17 to open trading.
  • Steel Connect (NASDAQ: STCN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60 today morning. The stock traded down 1.1% over the session.
  • HMN Finl (NASDAQ: HMNF) shares hit a yearly low of $14.50 today morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

