96 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Fuel Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares climbed 93.6% to close at $0.91 on Friday after the company reported FUEL CHEM® demonstration orders from two new industrial power customers.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) rose 83.7% to close at $14.20. Protagonist reported initial Phase 2 results with hepcidin mimetic PTG-300 as a treatment for the polycythemia vera. The company posted a quarterly loss of $0.72 per share.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares jumped 51.9% to close at $4.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) jumped 42.5% to close at $15.51 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) gained 40.2% to close at $23.84. Kingsoft Cloud priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) jumped 39.9% to close at $5.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) gained 37.4% to close at $2.90. Kodak is expected to release its Q1 financial report on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares surged 35.4% to close at $3.70.
- PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) shares gained 32.1% to close at $34.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. JMP Securities upgraded PRA Group from Market Perform to Market Outperform.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) rose 31.9% to close at $7.36 following Q1 results.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) climbed 31.4% to close at $3.89 after reporting strong quarterly sales.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) climbed 31.1% to close at $7.72 after reporting Q1 results.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares gained 29.5% to close at $14.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) rose 29.1% to close at $31.05.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) jumped 26.9% to close at $11.09.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares rose 25.7% to close at $13.03.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) jumped 25.3% to close at $3.12 after reporting strong quarterly sales.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) rose 25.1% to close at $6.29.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) gained 24.8% to close at $3.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) gained 24.5% to close at $5.26. REV Group completed the sale of its shuttle bus businesses.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 24.4% to close at $4.44.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) jumped 24% to close at $2.74. Vuzix highlighted 'another leading hospital's team of doctors successfully using Vuzix M400 smart glasses to facilitate patient care.'
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) gained 23.5% to close at $4.2250 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to $5.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) surged 23.2% to close at $2.97.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) gained 22.8% to close at $9.95 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) rose 22.6% to close at $11.02.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) climbed 22.6% to close at $86.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) jumped 22.4% to close at $29.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) jumped 22.3% to close at $7.18.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) surged 22% to close at $5.16 after reporting Q1 results.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) surged 21.6% to close at $4.7300 following Q1 results.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) jumped 21.1% to close at $32.58.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) gained 21.1% to close at $3.10.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) rose 21% to close at $6.05.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) gained 20.8% to close at $4.99.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) climbed 20.1% to close at $8.55.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 20.1% to close at $1.85 after the company reported additional purchase of Bitmain S19 Antminers.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 19.9% to close at $4.70.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) rose 19.9% to close at $0.4579 after reporting Q1 results.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) gained 19.3% to close at $29.71 following Q1 earnings.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) climbed 19.2% to close at $13.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) gained 19% to close at $6.59. VirentX declared a $1 per share special dividend.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 18.8% to close at $3.23. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported Q1 results on Thursday.
- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) gained 18.7% to close at $5.26.
- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) rose 18.6% to close at $4.40.
- Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) climbed 17.8% to close at $188.62 after reporting Q3 results.
- Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) rose 17.7% to close at $5.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) gained 17.4% to close at $5.53.
- BRP Inc. (NYSE: DOOO) climbed 16.9% to close at $29.61.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) rose 16.7% to close at $5.23 after reporting Q1 results.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares rose 16.5% to close at $9.89 after the company reported that the FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug Application for Phase 2 study of COVID-19 study.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) gained 16.5% to close at $15.50.
- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) rose 16.4% to close at $4.18 following Q1 results.
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) gained 16.3% to close at $18.95.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) jumped 16.2% to close at $14.24.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) gained 16.2% to close at $11.63.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) rose 15.7% to close at $3.17.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) jumped 14.6% to close at $13.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) shares gained 14.2% to close at $83.62 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) gained 13.6% to close at $25.42 following Q3 results.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) surged 13.5% to close at $7.24 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) rose 13% to close at $6.10 following Q1 results.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) rose 12.9% to close at $0.8074 after reporting positive interactions with the European Medicines Agency on the regulatory pathway for Vicinium.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) gained 12.4% to close at $11.10 after reporting Q1 results.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) rose 11.9% to close at $110.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) rose 11.6% to close at $18.73 following Q1 results.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) rose 11.5% to close at $41.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) shares climbed 9.4% to close at $52.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 9.3% to close at $0.5118 after surging over 9% on Thursday.
Losers
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares dipped 30.5% to close at $0.58 after the company priced an 8 million share offering at $0.35 per share.
- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) shares fell 26.1% to close at $1.64 on Friday after the company reported Q1 results.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) shares tumbled 22.6% to close at $2.16 on Friday after the company issued an update.
- ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) shares fell 21.5% to close at $15.95 after reporting results for its first quarter.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) fell 19.4% to close at $23.48 following Q1 results.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) dipped 19.2% to close at $4.85.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) dropped 18.2% to close at $9.40 following Q1 results.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) dipped 17% to close at $22.23 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 16.6% to close at $2.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 16.5% to close at $2.02. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical posted a Q1 loss of $1.31 per share.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares declined 16.5% to close at $10.19 after the company reported Q1 results.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 15.2% to close at $0.42 after declining around 10% on Thursday.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 14.4% to close at $0.4110 after jumping 39% on Thursday. Therapix Biosciences named Prof. Ari Shamiss to its Board of Directors.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) dipped 14.4% to close at $33.24 after the company reported the pricing of offering of $260 million of 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 13.3% to close at $3.00 following weak quarterly sales.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares fell 13.1% to close at $9.26 following weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) dropped 12.7% to close at $9.50 after reporting Q1 results.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) dropped 11.6% to close at $30.54 after reporting Q1 results.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) tumbled 11.3% to close at $2.19 following Q1 results.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) fell 11% to close at $26.26 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) dropped 10.8% to close at $38.79.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) fell 9.8% to close at $10.25.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell 8.1% to close at $0.7700 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 7.9% to close at $126.66 after the company reported Q1 loss of $0.45 per share.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) fell 7.3% to close at $2.66 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 7.1% to close at $49.45 after the company issued Q2 guidance below estimates.
- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) fell 6.2% to close at $104.40 after the company issued weak full-year guidance.
