70 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Fuel Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares jumped 127.6% to $1.07 after the company reported FUEL CHEM® demonstration orders from two new industrial power customers.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) gained 81.1% to $14.00. Protagonist reported initial Phase 2 results with hepcidin mimetic PTG-300 as a treatment for the polycythemia vera. The company posted a quarterly loss of $0.72 per share.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares climbed 71.3% to $5.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
- PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) shares climbed 32.9% to $34.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. JMP Securities upgraded PRA Group from Market Perform to Market Outperform.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) gained 32.4% to $3.60. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported Q1 results on Thursday.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) surged 30.5% to $5.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares rose 25.7% to $13.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) gained 25% to $20.97 following Q1 results.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) jumped 24.3% to $7.32 after reporting Q1 results.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) shares climbed 22.3% to $89.52 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) rose 22.1% to $5.47 after reporting Q1 results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 21.9% to $1.8750 after the company reported additional purchase of Bitmain S19 Antminers.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) gained 21.6% to $4.16 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to $5.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) jumped 21.3% to $2.6803. Vuzix highlighted 'another leading hospital's team of doctors successfully using Vuzix M400 smart glasses to facilitate patient care.'
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) rose 21.2% to $29.15.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) jumped 20.5% to $29.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares climbed 20.2% to $3.28.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) gained 19.9% to $3.55 after reporting strong quarterly sales.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) gained 19.7% to $13.02 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) jumped 19.5% to $2.9750 after reporting strong quarterly sales.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) surged 19.4% to $7.62 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) gained 18.7% to $5.01. REV Group completed the sale of its shuttle bus businesses.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) rose 18.3% to $0.8460 after reporting positive interactions with the European Medicines Agency on the regulatory pathway for Vicinium.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) gained 18.4% to $83.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares rose 17.6% to $9.98 after the company reported that the FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug Application for Phase 2 study of COVID-19 study.
- Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) surged 16.7% to $187.00 after reporting Q3 results.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) gained 16.4% to $3.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) jumped 16.3% to $6.82.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 15.9% to $4.5434.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares rose 15% to $11.93.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) jumped 15% to $10.05.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) surged 14.7% to $4.85 after reporting Q1 results.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) shares climbed 14.7% to $55.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) gained 14.7% to $25.70 following Q3 results.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) jumped 14.5% to $13.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) rose 14.5% to $42.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) surged 14.4% to $4.44 following Q1 results.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) gained 14.2% to $15.20.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 14.1% to $0.5345 after surging over 9% on Thursday.
- Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) rose 14% to $5.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) gained 13.9% to $11.25 after reporting Q1 results.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) jumped 13% to $30.39.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) rose 12.3% to $0.4289 after reporting Q1 results.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) rose 9.3% to $108.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 9.1% to $7.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) rose 8.9% to $5.88 following Q1 results.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) rose 7% to $89.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares tumbled 29.3% to $0.5921 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) shares dipped 28.3% to $2.00 after the company issued an update.
- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) shares tumbled 25.7% to $1.65 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares dropped 23.1% to $0.6420 after the company priced an 8 million share offering at $0.35 per share.
- ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) shares declined 17.6% to $16.75 after reporting results for its first quarter.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares fell 16.3% to $8.91 following weaker-than-expected Q1 resulst.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) dipped 15.6% to $22.62 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 14.2% to $0.4251 after declining around 10% on Thursday.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) dipped 13.7% to $33.51 after the company reported the pricing of offering of $260 million of 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 13.6% to $2.0868. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical posted a Q1 loss of $1.31 per share.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) dropped 13.2% to $9.97 following Q1 results.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares declined 12.3% to $10.70 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 11.4% to $3.0659 following weak quarterly sales.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) dropped 10.5% to $30.94 after reporting Q1 results.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) fell 10.5% to $26.41 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 10.3% to $0.4301 after declining 6% on Thursday.
- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) fell 9.8% to $100.27 after the company issued weak full-year guidance.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 9.6% to $0.4341 after jumping 39% on Thursday. Therapix Biosciences named Prof. Ari Shamiss to its Board of Directors.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 8.8% to $48.54 after the company issued Q2 guidance below estimates.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) fell 7.8% to $2.6450 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 7.2% to $127.60 after the company reported Q1 loss of $0.45 per share.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 7% to $0.5210 after climbing around 8% on Thursday.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 6.3% to $3.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas