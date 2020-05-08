Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 2 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Points:
- Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) was the larger company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Quintana Energy Services (NYSE: QES) was the smaller firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:
- Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) stock hit a yearly low of $17.82 this morning. The stock was down 7.52% for the day.
- Quintana Energy Services (NYSE: QES) shares fell to $0.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.57%.
As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas