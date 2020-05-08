Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 08, 2020 11:01am   Comments
Share:

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 2 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

  • Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) was the larger company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Quintana Energy Services (NYSE: QES) was the smaller firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) stock hit a yearly low of $17.82 this morning. The stock was down 7.52% for the day.
  • Quintana Energy Services (NYSE: QES) shares fell to $0.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.57%.

 

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRA + QES)

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
17 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 300 Points
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com