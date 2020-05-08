Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 2 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) was the larger company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) stock hit a yearly low of $17.82 this morning. The stock was down 7.52% for the day.

