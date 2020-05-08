Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Redhill Biopharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 08, 2020 11:26am   Comments
Share:

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares are trading higher on Friday, after the company received FDA approval for its coronavirus clinical study with Opaganib in the U.S.

Redhill Biopharma is a specialty company focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Redhill Biopharma shares were trading up 7.86% at $7.05 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.12 and a 52-week low of $3.26.

Related Links:

Gilead Analysts See Questionable Commercial Opportunity For Coronavirus Candidate Remdesivir

Moderna, Lonza Strike Deal To Manufacture Up To 1 Billion Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Annually

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RDHL)

17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
RedHill's CEO On Biopharma's 'Two Shots On Goal' For Coronavirus Drug
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Inovio's MERS Vaccine Data, Fast Track Designation For Erytech, FDA Approves Higher Dose Of Merck's Keytruda
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews FDA

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com