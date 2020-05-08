Why Redhill Biopharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares are trading higher on Friday, after the company received FDA approval for its coronavirus clinical study with Opaganib in the U.S.

Redhill Biopharma is a specialty company focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Redhill Biopharma shares were trading up 7.86% at $7.05 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.12 and a 52-week low of $3.26.

