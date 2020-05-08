Market Overview

Why PPD's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 08, 2020 11:24am
PPD (NASDAQ: PPD) shares are trading higher on Friday, after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $26 to $30.

PPD is a global contract research organization that provides clinical trial and laboratory services to pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The clinical development services segment offers outsourced trial services, spanning early- and late-stage trials, as well as peri- and post-approval trials, and the laboratory services segment includes both advanced lab testing and central lab services.

The company was taken private in 2011 and went public again in 2020.

PPD shares were trading up 5.3% at $27.90 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.23 and a 52-week low of $10.61.

Latest Ratings for PPD

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
May 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2020UBSMaintainsBuy

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

