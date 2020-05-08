Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 60 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) .

. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR).

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $386.68 with a daily change of up 0.52%.

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares hit a yearly high of $66.06. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $180.69 with a daily change of down 0.14%.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock made a new 52-week high of $781.23 Friday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares were up 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.28.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares broke to $298.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.25%.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.17. The stock traded up 3.93% on the session.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.25. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

Sea (NYSE: SE) shares were up 3.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.80 for a change of up 3.36%.

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $173.39. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) stock set a new 52-week high of $264.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $66.88. Shares traded up 1.33%.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares were up 1.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.33 for a change of up 1.15%.

Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares broke to $27.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.35%.

Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $177.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%.

Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares hit a new 52-week high of $183.98. The stock traded up 3.07% on the session.

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) shares were up 3.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $267.17 with a daily change of up 1.01%.

Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares were up 1.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.72 for a change of up 1.3%.

Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares hit a yearly high of $103.64. The stock traded down 3.76% on the session.

RealPage (NASDAQ: RP) shares hit a yearly high of $66.50. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares broke to $136.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.

Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) stock set a new 52-week high of $115.39 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.72%.

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $62.35 with a daily change of up 4.11%.

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.13%.

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares were up 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.22.

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares were up 13.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $86.05 for a change of up 13.11%.

Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares hit a yearly high of $154.56. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.

Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares were up 9.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.98.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares were up 3.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $126.84.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) shares were down 2.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $199.40.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.90. Shares traded up 2.12%.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.70. Shares traded up 1.2%.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $136.85. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares were up 4.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $112.12.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares hit $81.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.16. The stock was up 2.04% for the day.

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.66 on Friday, moving up 1.31%.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $37.56. Shares traded up 1.67%.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares broke to $23.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.41%.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.41. The stock was up 5.79% for the day.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares hit $13.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.92%.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.05 on Friday, moving up 8.8%.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.48. The stock traded up 6.06% on the session.

VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ: VTIQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.28. The stock traded up 14.41% on the session.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.46. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.

Galiano Gold (AMEX: GAU) shares set a new yearly high of $1.24 this morning.

Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.36 Friday. The stock was up 5.36% for the day.

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.85 on Friday morning, moving up 2.07%.

Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.03.

Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) shares set a new yearly high of $13.74 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.

Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX: THM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.75 on Friday morning, moving up 6.82%.

SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ: SORL) shares set a new yearly high of $4.71 this morning.

Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.99 Friday. The stock was up 6.05% for the day.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.71. The stock traded up 10.35% on the session.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.55. Shares traded up 17.97%.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.16%.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.70. Shares traded up 5.13%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.