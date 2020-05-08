84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares climbed 78.6% to close at $2.42 on Thursday after falling 10% on Wednesday.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares rose 73.9% to close at $0.8347 after climbing 49% on Wednesday.
- Fastly Inc (NASDAQ: FSLY) jumped 45.9% to close at $33.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and issued Q2 and FY20 guidance above estimates.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) gained 39.6% to close at $170.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 32.2% to close at $12.84. GenMark Diagnostics priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7.25 million shares at $9.65 per share, to generate gross proceeds of about $70 million.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) shares jumped 29.7% to close at $8.03 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) gained 27.9% to close at $35.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Following earnings, Deutsche Bank raised its price target from $28 to $35.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) climbed 25.7% to close at $1.71 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $4.5 price target.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) gained 24.1% to close at $3.35 after reporting Q2 results.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) rose 22.5% to close at $3.27. Research Frontiers reported quarterly results after the closing bell.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) jumped 22% to close at $16.01 after reporting strong quarterly earnings.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 21.7% to close at $31.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also reported active riders increased 3% year over year.
- Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) climbed 21.4% to close at $43.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Following earnings, JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $32 to $45.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) gained 21.3% to close at $7.35.
- Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares rose 21.2% to close at $135.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- BiomX Inc. (NYSE: PHGE) surged 20.9% to close at $7.80.
- CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) surged 20.7% to close at $18.19. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) jumped 20.5% to close at $21.70 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) gained 18.7% to close at $4.32. Fluidigm disclosed Q1 results after the closing bell.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) climbed 18.6% to close at $6.70.
- Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) rose 18.4% to close at $63.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) gained 18.3% to close at $29.52.
- Berry Corporation (NYSE: BRY) jumped 17% to close at $3.65 following Q1 results.
- Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) gained 16.9% to close at $2.98.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) rose 16.7% to close at $6.08. Kezar Life Sciences posted Q1 results after the closing bell.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) gained 16.5% to close at $6.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) jumped 16.3% to close at $34.77 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 16% to close at $44.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales. The company issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates and reported total members grew to over 2.6 million.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) gained 15.8% to close at $33.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) jumped 15.7% to close at $11.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: III) rose 15.6% to close at $2.52.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares jumped 15.4% to close at $18.18 following Q1 earnings.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 15.3% to close at $7.03.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) gained 15.1% to close at $13.42 after reporting Q1 results.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) climbed 15.1% to close at $5.80.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) rose 15% to close at $3.60 following Q1 results.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) gained 14.7% to close at $20.89 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) rose 14.6% to close at $11.98.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) jumped 14% to close at $146.29. Paypal reported weaker-than-expected sales for its first quarter. The company also withdrew its fiscal year 2020 guidance.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) rose 13.9% to close at $7.46 after the company announced it has received a CE mark for its new high-volume version of 10-minute tests for coronavirus exposure. The company also announced it will expand international distribution.
- Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) climbed 13.5% to close at $121.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from $0.97 to $1.04.
- Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) gained 12.9% to close at $44.85 following Q3 results.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) surged 12.1% to close at $5.00.
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) gained 12.1% to close at $5.19 following Q1 results.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) gained 11.9% to close at $14.45.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) surged 11.8% to close at $7.78 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares jumped 11.7% to close at $52.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. Following earnings, multiple firms issued bullish ratings on the stock.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) gained 11.5% to close at $4.16 after reporting Q1 results.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) gained 11.5% to close at $17.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) jumped 11.2% to close at $30.93 ahead of quarterly results. Uber will invest $170 million in Lime, Bloomberg reported.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) climbed 11.1% to close at $5.42.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 11.1% to close at $0.3188 after falling 7% on Wednesday.
- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) rose 10.7% to close at $25.10 after the company reported Q1 results.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) surged 10.4% to close at $16.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) gained 10.3% to close at $3.32.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 7.7% to close at $0.56 after surging over 53% on Wednesday.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) rose 7.1% to close at $8.05 after the company reported strong quarterly earnings.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) dropped 28.2% to close at $2.37 on Thursday after the company priced 6 million share public offering of common stock at $2.50 per share.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares tumbled 26.9% to close at $7.09 on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 sales and issued downbeat Q1 guidance.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares declined 25.9% to close at $0.8377 after declining 13% on Wednesday.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) fell 22.7% to close at $24.91 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares fell 20% to close at $7.58 after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings and lowered its FY20 EBITDA guidance.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) tumbled 19.4% to close at $2.20 after reporting Q1 results.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) tumbled 19.4% to close at $5.57.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) dropped 18.1% to close at $2.62 after reporting weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) fell 17.6% to close at $20.73.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) fell 16.7% to close at $1.95 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) fell 15.9% to close at $8.32 following downbeat Q1 results. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Axogen from Buy to Hold.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 14.5% to close at $7.46 following weak quarterly sales.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) tumbled 14.3% to close at $2.45. Solid Biosciences said its SGT-001 trial remains on clinical hold.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) dropped 13.6% to close at $0.2915 after climbing 15% on Wednesday.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) fell 13.6% to close at $10.28 following Q1 earnings.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) dipped 13.5% to close at $1.99.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) fell 13.3% to close at $19.88 after reporting Q1 results.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) dropped 12.8% to close at $31.25.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares fell 12.7% to close at $109.74 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) dipped 12.3% to close at $5.91 following Q1 results.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) fell 12.1% to close at $2.46. Surface Oncology announced first patient dosed in clinical trial of immuno-oncology antibody SRF388.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) fell 11.7% to close at $44.89 after the company reported Q1 earnings. Daily Average Grubs experienced a 1% year-over-year decrease in Q1.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) dropped 11.7% to close at $26.50 after the company priced a 3.35 million share public offering of common stock at $26 per share.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 10.9% to close at $0.9267 after jumping 65% on Wednesday.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) dropped 10.2% to close at $10.51 after the company announced Q1 results and reported an offering of $100 million in convertible senior notes.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 9.9% to close at $0.4955. RumbleOn named Michael Marchlik to its Board of Directors.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) declined 8.2% to close at $10.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas