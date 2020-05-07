16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Uber Technologies (NASDAQ: UBER) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Guardant Health (NYSE: GH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Inphi (NASDAQ: IPHI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares are trading lower after the company announced it expects revenue, operating income and earnings for Q3 to be lower than guidance.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also withdrew FY20 guidance.
- EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 results.
- ADT (NYSE: ADT) shares are trading lower after the company cut FY20 EBITDA guidance.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas