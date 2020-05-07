Freight Futures Daily Curve: 5/7

Freight Futures contract to watch today:Spot month futures price changes

The Trucking Freight Futures markets appear to have found their footing on Wednesday after falling off a cliff earlier this week. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202005) rose a fraction to $1.358 per mile, as did both the West regional (FUT.VWU202005) and the South regional (FUT.VSU202005) contracts, which inched up to $1.461 and $1.205, respectively. The East regional average (FUT.VEU202005) slipped a fraction to $1.407.

Relative calm was the story for the lanes. In the East, the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202005) inched higher to $1.846, as did the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202005), which rose to $0.946. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202005) dropped 0.14% to $1.428. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202005) rose 0.3% to $2.098 and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202005) fell 0.24%, to $0.823. It was a similar story in the South, with the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202005) up 0.5% to $1.331 and the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202005) finishing unchanged at $1.079.

FreightWaves SONAR 6.0: Tree Map Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – Spot month futures price changes