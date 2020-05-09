Elon Musk Talks Baby X Æ A-12, Selling Possessions

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is deadly serious about ridding himself of material possessions, he told Joe Rogan in a Thursday podcast.

Musk is rethinking his "attachment to the material world" and will be "selling almost all physical possessions," he said on Twitter last week.

“I’m slightly sad about it [selling his houses] … possessions weigh you down. I’ve been thinking about it for a while. I don’t spend time in most of them and that doesn’t seem like a good use of assets,” he said on Rogan's podcast.

Since Musk became a billionaire, people see him differently, he said.

Elon’s Newborn

Musk and his girlfriend Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, welcomed a baby boy into the world May 4 and named him X Æ A-12.

Rogon asked Musk how to pronounce the name, to which Musk replied, “X Ash A 12.”

Musk says the X is just “X” and the A-12 is just “A 12.” Musk said it was Grimes’ idea — she “mostly came up with the name.”

Grimes has also tweeted an explanation of their son’s name. The A-12 part is based on the Archangel-12 plane, and the precursor to their favorite aircraft, the SR-71.

Tesla shares traded up 5.05% to $819.42& on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

Related Links:

Elon Musk Says Tesla's Stock Price Is Too High, Tweets About Freedom, Gene Wilder And More

Elon Musk Confirms Grimes Has Given Birth: 'Mom & Baby All Good

Photo by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia.