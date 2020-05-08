Market Overview

Elon Musk Says Coronavirus A 'Trial Run' For Future Pandemic, Questions Mortality Rate
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 08, 2020 12:42pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk discussed the coronavirus pandemic with Joe Rogan in a podcast on Thursday, saying he believes the mortality rate for the virus is much lower than what has been reported. 

The coronavirus pandemic has taken over the mind space of the world to a degree that Musk finds shocking, he told Rogan. 

Previously, Musk has protested against the coronavirus lockdown of the U.S. economy; last week, he tweeted: “FREE AMERICA NOW”.

Musk has also tweeted “Give people their freedom back!” including a link to a Wall Street Journal article questioning whether the lockdowns in place.  save lives. 

“I saw this whole thing play out in China. It is like watching the same movie again but in English. I think that the mortality rate is much less than the World Health Organization said it was. It’s much much less,” Musk said on Thursday's podcast. 

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The coronavirus pandemic can also be seen as a trial run before an even more deadly virus spreads around the world, the Tesla CEO said. 

Proper hygiene is good no matter what, he said. 

Tesla shares were trading up 4.79% to $817.40 at the time of publication Friday.. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

