Elon Musk Talks About The Tesla Cybertruck Smash-Up: 'I Was Not Expecting That'

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk opened up to Joe Rogan in a podcast last week, about the Cybertruck smash-up last year.

When Musk presented the Cybertruck, a much-anticipated all-electric pickup, it didn’t quite go as planned.

Musk showed off the strength of the new Cybertruck by having its door beaten with a sledgehammer and the window glass struck with heavy metal balls — and the glass cracked.

'I Was Not Expecting That,' Musk Says

“What was it like when the dude threw the steel balls at the window and it broke?” Rogan asked Musk.

“You know our demos are authentic!" the CEO replied.

"I was not expecting that and I mumbled under my breath ‘holy sh--’ — I swore and didn't think the mic would pick it. We practiced this behind the scenes … at Tesla we don’t do tons of practice with our car demos because we are working on the cars and building new technologies. We are not doing hundreds of practice things … we don't have time for that.”

Just hours before the demo, Musk and his chief designer Franz von Holzhausen were throwing steel balls at the windows and they were bouncing right off, Musk told Rogan.

“We think what happened was when Franz hit the door with the sledgehammer — we think that he cracked the corner of the glass at the bottom, and once you crack the coroner of the glass, then it’s game over,” Musk said.

Tesla's stock closed Friday at $819.42 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

Screenshot via The Guardian on YouTube.