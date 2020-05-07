Here's What Elon Musk Thinks About Warren Buffett

Not long after legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett said he has no interest in investing in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Tesla CEO Elon Musk told Joe Rogan his thoughts on the Oracle of Omaha.

When Rogan asked if the term “billionaire” has become pejorative, Musk brought up Buffett as an example.

“So when you take Warren Buffett for example — and to be totally frank I'm not his biggest fan — he does a lot of capital allocation. He reads a lot of annual reports of companies, all the account, and it's pretty boring honestly. What he's trying to figure out is 'does Coke or Pepsi deserve more capital,” Musk said.

See Also: Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks About Tesla And Elon Musk

Musk’s History With Buffett

Musk’s comments come after Buffett was asked about Musk in a Yahoo Finance interview.

“Well, I think you're trying to bait me a little bit,” Buffett said. “He’s done some remarkable things.”

But when it came down to the million-dollar question of whether or not Buffett would invest in Tesla stock, the Oracle of Omaha kept his answer short and sweet.

“No,” Buffett said.

Musk and Buffett have met face-to-face in the past when Musk joined the Giving Pledge several years ago. The Giving Pledge is a campaign organized by Buffett and former Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Bill Gates created to encourage the world’s wealthiest individuals to donate the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

Musk told Rogan on Thursday that too many intelligent people go into fields like finance and law.

“We should have, I think, fewer people doing law, fewer people are doing finance, and more people making stuff,” he said.

Benzinga’s Take

Buffett and Musk seem to have two different philosophies when it comes to making the world a better place. Musk is driven by building new products and creating new services to benefit the planet and the human race.

Buffett has focused mostly on the philanthropy route, donating billions of dollars to foundations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Make-A Wish Foundation and the Animal Rescue Foundation.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.