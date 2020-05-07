Elon Musk Talks Neuralink, Brain Stimulation And AI With Joe Rogan

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk opened up to Joe Rogan in a podcast on Thursday, discussing Neuralink, his secretive brain-computer interface company and the possiblity of restoring memory, eyesight and limb functionality.

Neuralink is a brain-machine interface aiming to integrate humans with artificial intelligence by surgically implanting processors into brains.

Neuralink has been developing a system of ultrathin electrodes that thread into the brain to read from or stimulate neurons. It is estimated that Musk himself has poured $100 million into the brain-computer interface research.

Musk said there are a number of potential benefits to installing Neuralink in the brain, such as restoring eyesight, limb function and hearing, which are mainly cognitive benefits.

Rogan asked Musk about the procedure: what would take place if someone were to have a Neuralink installed?

“We would basically take out a chunk of your skill and put the Neuralink device in there," Musk replied.

"You insert the electrode threads very carefully in the brain and then you stitch it. It would interface anywhere in the brain and it could restore your eyesight and limb functionalities."

Musk said the hole drilled would be 1 inch in diameter.

Musk On Neuralink's Alzehimer's, Epilepsy, Stroke Potential

Neuralink could also tackle Alzheimer's and help restore memory, Musk said.

“If you have severe epilepsy, it could detect it in real-time and stop it from occurring. There are a whole list of injuries — for example, if a person has a stroke, that could also be fixed if you lose muscle control.”

Musk On Brain Stimulation

AI is getting better and better, Musk said, adding that we are already cyborgs to an extent.

"You have your phone, laptops and devices. I mean today, if you don't bring your phone along, it is like you have missing limb syndrome. We are already partly a cyborg.”

There Will Be One Universal Language, Musk Says

On communication, Musk says we will be able to communicate without words in the future, predicting this change will take place in 5-10 years. For now, the priority is to solve brain injuries, he said.

Tesla shares were trading up slightly to $968.99 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

