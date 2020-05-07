68 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares jumped 114.4% to $2.9050 after falling 10% on Wednesday.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares climbed 62.5% to $0.7798 after climbing 49% on Wednesday.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) jumped 34.8% to $164.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
- Fastly Inc (NASDAQ: FSLY) rose 33% to $30.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and issued Q2 and FY20 guidance above estimates.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) gained 27.6% to $12.39. GenMark Diagnostics priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7.25 million shares at $9.65 per share, to generate gross proceeds of about $70 million.
- BiomX Inc. (NYSE: PHGE) surged 24.8% to $8.05.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) gained 24.3% to $1.6910 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $4.5 price target.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) gained 23.7% to $32.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also reported active riders increased 3% year over year.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) shares jumped 22.6% to $7.59 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
- Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) surged 21.3% to $130.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from $0.97 to $1.04.
- CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) surged 21.3% to $18.28. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from Market Perform to Outperform.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) rose 20.9% to $0.6649. RumbleOn named Michael Marchlik to its Board of Directors.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) gained 19.9% to $3.61.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) gained 19.5% to $32.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Following earnings, Deutsche Bank raised its price target from $28 to $35.
- Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) rose 19.2% to $63.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Berry Corporation (NYSE: BRY) jumped 19.1% to $3.7155 following Q1 results.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) gained 18.6% to $15.56 after reporting strong quarterly earnings.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) jumped 18.4% to $4.4150 after reporting Q1 results.
- Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) jumped 18.3% to $42.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Following earnings, JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $32 to $45.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) gained 18.3% to $11.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares jumped 17.7% to $55.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. Following earnings, multiple firms issued bullish ratings on the stock.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) climbed 17.6% to $5.74.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 17.5% to $0.3372 after falling 7% on Wednesday.
- Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) gained 17.5% to $46.65 following Q3 results.
- Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) gained 17% to $21.03 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) surged 16.9% to $8.14 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares rose 16.5% to $129.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) climbed 16.1% to $17.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) gained 15.8% to $5.36 following Q1 results.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 15.7% to $44.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales. The company issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates and reported total members grew to over 2.6 million.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) surged 15.7% to $14.93.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) jumped 15.7% to $16.13 following Q1 earnings.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) rose 15.7% to $7.58 after the company announced it has received a CE mark for its new high-volume version of 10-minute tests for coronavirus exposure. The company also announced it will expand international distribution.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) gained 15.6% to $28.83.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) surged 15.5% to $5.15.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) gained 15.3% to $21.00 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) jumped 15% to $34.42 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) gained 14.8% to $13.39 after reporting Q1 results.
- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) rose 14.2% to $25.91 after the company reported Q1 results.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) climbed 13.6% to $145.77. Paypal reported weaker-than-expected sales for its first quarter. The company also withdrew its fiscal year 2020 guidance.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) gained 13.1% to $32.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE: RTW) rose 12.5% to $0.4298 after surging around 20% on Wednesday.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) rose 12.3% to $8.44 after the company reported strong quarterly earnings.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) gained 11.5% to $17.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 11.3% to $0.5788 after surging over 53% on Wednesday.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) rose 10.1% to $30.61 ahead of quarterly results. Uber will invest $170 million in Lime, Bloomberg reported.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) jumped 7% to $48.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares dipped 28.9% to $6.90 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 sales and issued downbeat Q1 guidance.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 26.2% to $2.44 after the company priced 6 million share public offering of common stock at $2.50 per share.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares dropped 22.1% to $7.38 after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings and lowered its FY20 EBITDA guidance.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 19.5% to $0.91 after declining 13% on Wednesday.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) dipped 18% to $26.41 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) fell 16.2% to $8.29 following downbeat Q1 results. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Axogen from Buy to Hold.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) tumbled 16% to $2.2925 after reporting Q1 results.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) dropped 15.6% to $0.2847 after climbing 15% on Wednesday.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 15.4% to $7.38 following weak quarterly sales.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) dropped 15.2% to $2.7150 after reporting weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) declined 13.7% to $9.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares fell 13.3% to $109.02 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) tumbled 13.2% to $6.00.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) dropped 12.9% to $31.22.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) tumbled 12.6% to $2.50. Solid Biosciences said its SGT-001 trial remains on clinical hold.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) fell 12.6% to $44.44 after the company reported Q1 earnings. Daily Average Grubs experienced a 1% year-over-year decrease in Q1.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 12.4% to $0.9099 after jumping 65% on Wednesday.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) fell 10.7% to $2.09 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) fell 10.2% to $12.44 following weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) dropped 9.6% to $10.58 after the company announced Q1 results and reported an offering of $100 million in convertible senior notes.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 8% to $112.70 after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings and also issued Q2 guidance below estimates.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas