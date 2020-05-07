Why Salesforce's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the company is set to join the S&P 100.

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company's main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product.

Salesforce.com also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Salesforce.com shares were trading up 4.08% at $170.34 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $195.72 and a 52-week low of $115.29.

